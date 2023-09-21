⛔️🇦🇷 The Rosario en Reserva classic was SUSPENDED because the Central team found out minutes before that the game would be played with PÚBLICO de Newell’s and they did NOT accept due to lack of guarantees.

The Leprosy players came out and celebrated like this… 😳pic.twitter.com/c8X0RN9sdf

— Ataque Futbolero (@AtaqueFutbolero) September 20, 2023