This Wednesday, September 20, Newell’s and Rosario Central had to play the Rosario classic, one of the most important and spicy that Argentine football has, for the Reserve Tournament, at the Marcelo Bielsa Stadium that has the “Leprosy”.
However, the “Canalla” team decided not to go out to play the match since, just on the way to the Coloso, the delegation stated that they found out that their opponent had made a unilateral agreement with the security personnel so that there would be five thousand local fans. “There was no meeting between the parties to guarantee the corresponding security”they alleged from Central, which led to their team not showing up.
The Rosario classic was scheduled for this Wednesday at 11, and in fact the local team’s players jumped onto the field to play the match, but due to the non-presence of their rival, the match was not played.
“There was no meeting between the parties to guarantee the security that corresponds to a match in which it was decided, unilaterally, the presence of 5,000 local fans”Central said in a statement, also stating that the conditions were not in place for them to ensure that they did not suffer any type of damage, taking into account the magnitude of the classic.
While the Rosario Central players returned to Arroyo Seco, those from Newell’s jumped onto the field to “play” the game. Non-rival, They stayed singing against the Canalla along with the fans. How will the story continue? It will be defined in the next few hours…
Rosario Central will not play the Reserve Division match scheduled for this Wednesday morning against Newell’s on its field for the seventh date of the Projection Tournament organized by the League.
Among the reasons that generated this determination, we highlight:
–There was no meeting between the parties to guarantee the security that corresponds to a match in which it was decided, unilaterally, the presence of 5,000 local fans.
-Likewise, the Municipality was not aware of the event or the number of participants invited by the club to the match, therefore The meeting was not enabled nor the number of people; then not even being able to guarantee that authorized people enter.
–The principle of reciprocity was not respected. For the previous Classic, in which Rosario Central was home on the Arroyo Seco property, The presence of 30 people from each club was enabled and the match was played without an audience. This, also taking into account the serious incidents that occurred the last time Central played a Clásico as a visitor.
-Rosario Central is unaware, because it was not informed, what are the details of the security operation for a game that will have 5 thousand fans in a grandstand.
-This way, Rosario Central does not have guarantees for those who accompany the delegation, and for the staff itselfregarding entry, stay and exit from the venue of the Classic match.
Rosario Central will play the Classic of the Projection Tournament when security conditions are in place to take proper care of the teams, the institutions and the Rosario Clásico itself, carrying out joint work between the institutions as has been carried out until now, respecting the clubs and their people.
