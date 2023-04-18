In the Avellaneda classic, referee Yael Falcón Pérez awarded a penalty to racing 35 minutes into the first half against Independent due to a foul by Nicolás Vallejo on Facundo Mura after a grab, which Matías Rojas later changed for a goal to make it 1-1 (Martín Cauteruccio had opened the account), which ended up being the final result of the match.
The discussion, which continues to this day, involves knowing whether the judge in charge of imparting justice was correct in the decision to sanction the maximum penalty, since the grab of the local soccer player began outside the area and ended insideso we are going to delve into the Regulations to find out if the sanction was adequate.
“If a defender begins to hold an opponent outside the area and continues to hold him inside it, the referee will signal a penalty kick”, The rule reads, so it is confirmed that Falcón Pérez made the correct decision.
Matías Rojas stayed out of the claims and made a great execution to make it 1-1, with a shot that went into the upper left corner of Rodrigo Rey. The Independiente players and the coach “Ruso” Zielinski, without being aware of the rule, complained to the press about the decision.
Ivan Marcone, one of the referents of Independiente, said: “Sometimes I feel that they want to hurt you but we are going to continue fighting to get the best for Independiente. You have to be fairer. If it was not penal and it is an injustice, who takes charge?
“It’s a choice. I see it inside and the VAR confirms it to me, I don’t have to go see the images if I am convinced of what I saw and the VAR doesn’t tell me anything different. Whether it is inside or outside is a decision,” said the judge. But before the continuation of the claims, he added something angry:“Are we the referees to blame for everything? You are not to blame for anything?”was the discharge of the referee Yael Falcón Pérez before the soccer players.
