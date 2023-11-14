Convicted of organizing Politkovskaya’s murder pardoned for participation in SVO

Former operative Sergei Khadzhikurbanov, convicted as the organizer of the murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya, was pardoned as a participant in a special military operation (SVO). As it became known on November 14, Khadzhikurbanov was released from the colony early and left for the Northern Military District zone at the end of 2022.

His lawyer Alexey Mikhalchik reportedthat Khadzhikurbanov had already served under the first contract, during which he was listed as a prisoner, and now he has signed a new one and is heading a combat unit as a “civilian military man.” “He continues to perform combat missions again as a volunteer,” Mikhalchik explained.

Photo: Anton Novoderezhkin / TASS

Khadzhikurbanov rose to the position of battalion commander in the Northern Military District zone

It was clarified that Khadzhikurbanov first served as commander of an intelligence department, among other things, participating in raids behind the lines of Ukrainian forces. He was later promoted to battalion commander. The duration of the new contract and the position of the ex-operative are unknown.

Photo: Alexey Filippov / RIA Novosti

“He worked in special forces in the 1990s, he has experience, which is probably why he was immediately offered a command position. I believe that, in a sense, justice has triumphed, since I believe that he was not involved in the murder of Anna Politkovskaya,” spoke out lawyer Mikhalchik.

Khadzhikurbanov was tried twice in the Politkovskaya case

A former police officer was detained on charges of organizing the massacre of Politkovskaya in 2007, the year after the murder. In 2009, a jury found him not guilty, but later the operative was again detained in the case of extortion from security officer Dmitry Pavlyuchenkov, who is also a defendant in the journalist’s case.

In 2014, the court sentenced Khadzhikurbanov to 20 years in prison. He did not admit his guilt.

Photo: Sergey Mikheev / Kommersant

According to the Investigative Committee, Khadzhikurbanov helped the perpetrators of the crime establish Politkovskaya’s place of residence. In addition, he was given a pistol, which police officer Dmitry Pavlyuchenkov purchased for the murder.

Novaya Gazeta journalist Anna Politkovskaya was shot dead in the elevator of her building on October 7, 2006. The investigation considers her professional activities to be the motive for the crime. Killer Rustam Makhmudov and one of the organizers of the murder, Lom-Ali Gaitukaev, received life sentences in June 2014.

Previously, another person convicted of a high-profile murder was pardoned for participation in the SVO.

In April of this year, Vladislav Kanyus, who participated in the SVO and was sentenced to 17 years in a maximum security colony for the brutal murder of 23-year-old student Vera Pekhteleva, whom he abused for six hours in his apartment, was pardoned. In the summer, the mother of the murdered woman reported that Kanyus posed for a photo in camouflage with a weapon in his hands, and later he was allegedly released and “posts photos from a barbecue trip.”