Two cases recently considered by the courts, in which the two plaintiffs asked to direct the decisive oath to their opponents in light of their need for a means of proof, and the court approved the request of one of them while rejecting the request of the other, so what is the reason?

The first case involved two friends, one of whom borrowed a large amount of money from the other in the presence of two witnesses – according to the plaintiff’s statements – but the defendant denied obtaining money from his friend, and argued that the incident could not be proven by witness testimony, since the amount exceeded 50 thousand dirhams.

And in light of his lack of compelling evidence that he lent the amount to his friend, he asked for the decisive oath to be directed to the latter in the form of “I swear by Almighty God that I did not take the amount as a debt that I owed, and I did not undertake to return it when he asked me, and God is a witness to what I say.” Rather, he asked the court to direct the oath as well to someone The two witnesses.

The court already directed the decisive oath to the defendant, who swore not to borrow money, while the court refused to direct the oath to the witness because he was not a party.

In the end, the case was decided in favor of the party who took the oath. This is another important angle that we will explain at the end of the article.

In the second case, a man sued his sister, claiming that she had seized four housing units that she had bought with his money, and that she would later register them in his name, but she did not – as he said – and attached copies of money transfers, and requested the testimony of other brothers.

For her part, the defendant denied the charge completely, denying that she had received money from him for this purpose.

It provided proof of ownership of the disputed apartments, confirming that the aforementioned transfers come within the framework of family financial transactions.

And in light of his need for a means of proof to support his position, the plaintiff requested that the decisive oath be directed to his sister, but the court refused that, after deeming that this request was unproductive, and because she found in the case papers enough to form her belief without the need for the oath.

This is the bottom line in the issue of the decisive oath, and the criterion for agreeing to direct it or not. According to Article 57 of the Evidence Law, the decisive oath is prescribed to be a haven for its owner when he lacks other means of proof that the law authorizes to provide to prove the validity of his claim, and it belongs to the opponent and not to the judge.

The judge must respond to the request to direct it when its conditions are met, such that it is related to the person to whom it is directed, decisive in the dispute brought before the court, and does not violate public order or morals, and provided that the requester is not arbitrary in his request..

The frequently asked question in this regard: Does the oath seeker have the right to deny the oath?

The answer, according to the provisions of Article 61 of the same law, is that if the person to whom the oath is addressed takes an oath, the dispute over which it is based is settled, and it is a binding argument for the judge, and the opponent may not prove that the oath was false.

This is undoubtedly fair to both parties, as long as the court responded to the request to direct the oath, there is no justification for questioning its performers.

