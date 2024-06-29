Update: About half an hour after the duel was suspended, the players left the locker room, warmed up again and the match resumed on the Dortmund field. The referee whistled for the restart and the remaining 10 minutes of the first half were played.
Germany and Denmark star in one of the round of 16 series of Euro 2024. The first half of the confrontation was being dominated by the German team, but a bursting Kasper Schmeichel denied Julian Nagelsmann’s squad a goal. However, the game had to be suspended due to a thunderstorm.
The match was initially paused due to torrential rain, lightning and hail. The referee stopped the match and the players went to the changing rooms to await a decision from the authorities.
The referees met at the Borussia Dortmund Stadium and decided to suspend the match because there were no guarantees that it would continue and ensure the safety of both players and spectators.
Through its official X account, UEFA announced that the match was suspended and indicated that in a later message it will announce when the round of 16 match between Germany and Denmark will resume.
“Due to adverse weather conditions (thunderstorms and heavy rain) in Dortmund, it has been decided to suspend the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between Germany and Denmark. UEFA will make an announcement regarding the resumption of the match in due course.”
– UEFA statement
