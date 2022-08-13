The duel between FC Juárez and Pachuca was scheduled to take place this Saturday, August 13 at 9:05 p.m. at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium. However, Liga MX decided to postpone this commitment corresponding to matchday 8 of the Apertura 2022 tournament. What was the reason for this decision by the league? This situation is due to the wave of violence that occurred in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, on August 11.
According to official information, it all started with a fight inside a prison in which two antagonistic criminal groups clashed; This confrontation ended with a balance of two people killed by firearms and 20 wounded. Presumed members of one of the cells that staged the brawl in the prison later began riots against the civilian population, which left nine dead.
The authorities reported the arrest of six people related to the wave of violence recorded last Thursday.
Through its social networks, Liga MX sent a statement in which it reported on the status of the match between Bravos and Tuzos. “Given the current circumstances in Ciudad Juárez, the BBVA MX League decided to reschedule, with a date to be defined, the game of day 8 between the clubs FC Juárez and Pachuca, which was originally to be played this Saturday, August 13,” the agency said.
So far, Liga MX has not yet confirmed the new date of the confrontation.
On Friday, August 12, similar scenes were recorded in Baja California. In Tijuana, vehicles were set on fire near the Estadio Caliente while the match between Xolos and Puebla was taking place. The duel continued despite the riots that took place in this city.
