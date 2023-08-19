This Sunday the match between Envigado and cali americain play corresponding to day 6 of the Closing Tournament 2023, to be played at 6:20 p.m. on the field of the Polideportivo Sur, however, it had to be postponed.
Why was the match between Envigado and América de Cali suspended?
This weekend’s game has been rescheduled, due to insufficient resources, as there are no guarantees that the game can take place due to the Little security for the meeting.
“(…) it was postponed due to insufficient resources and Police personnel to guarantee the security of the sporting event, given that different festivities take place in the region”can be read in the statement issued by América de Cali.
Likewise, the game will be rescheduled for the month of September, being Wednesday the 6th when the commitment will be played on the field of the Polideportivo Sur.
It should be noted that this game would be crowded by fans who would meet at the property, given the festive dates in the region.
On the other hand, the Envigado team lost in their most recent match by a score of 3-1 against Alianza Petrolera, which momentarily left them in the penultimate place in the competition with 2 units.
For their part, the Vallecaucano squad fell 3-1 to Medellín, in a painful defeat that put them in 13th place in the general table.
