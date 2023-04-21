Unfortunately, the Premier League matchday 32 match between Manchester City and Brighton, which was scheduled to take place at the Amex stadium in Brighton this Sunday, has been postponed for reasons beyond the control of the southern team. In this article we will explain in detail the reason for the postponement.
Due to Manchester City’s participation in the FA Cup semi-finals, scheduled for Saturday at 5:45 p.m., the Premier League matchday 32 match against Brighton, scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed. The FA Cup is an important competition for Premier League teams, and City don’t want to miss the chance to reach the final. Therefore, it has been decided to postpone the game due to the impossibility of City to play two games on consecutive days
After the suspension of the match on day 32 of the Premier League between Brighton and Manchester City, there is still no set date for their dispute. However, it is expected to be scheduled soon to avoid a match load in May, especially for City, who are also involved in the Champions League semi-final.
Manchester City continues in its fight for the Premier League title, standing in second position. With a squad full of talent, the team led by Pep Guardiola has remained in the top positions throughout the season. On the other hand, Brighton have had a fairly solid campaign, currently with serious options to qualify for the Europa League.
