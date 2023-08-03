This Wednesday the direct elimination matches of the Leagues Cup began and one of the most anticipated games is between Inter Miami and Orlando City.
The match that was agreed to start at 6:00 p.m., however, had to be delayed at the last minute.
Why was the Inter Miami vs. Orlando City match delayed?
The reason why the match was delayed was because of the thunderstorm that fell in the area of DRV PNK Stadium.
“We have a delay due to bad weather at DRV PNK Stadium. We will provide an update on the start of warm-ups and kickoff when available.”They published on the official Inter Miami account.
For their part, the official account of the Leagues Cup reported on the situation of bad weather that affected the region of the country.
“Tonight’s match between Inter Miami and Orlando City will be subject to a weather delay. We will provide an update on the start time when it becomes available.”
It should be noted that the players from both clubs were warming up when the storm began, so they immediately took refuge in the locker room, while in turn the local sound reported the delay in the start of the match.
In this way, the match began at 7:30 p.m., just when the electrical storm ceased and it was possible to continue with the match of the round of 32 of the Leagues Cup.
