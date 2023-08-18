In the third season of the program ‘The Great Chef: Famous’ there was a night of heart attack, since the elimination instances arrived in which only three competitors were able to save: Milene Vásquez, Josi Martínez and beatriz martinez (‘Village Herbalist’).

precisely, she was trending on social media after she would become the last saved participant of the gala this Thursday, August 17.

In this edition, unfortunately, the contestant Rocky Belmonte was the first eliminated and, therefore, he had to say goodbye to the competition.

What did the qualifying jury say about the dish that the ‘People’s Herbalist’ prepared?

The jury that had to evaluate the dish prepared by Beatriz was Giacomo Bocchio. He noted that the brew contained good textures, “but the potency was very low.”

by the side of rocky, the current eliminated participant, received one of the criticisms that most played against his long-awaited permanence. Javier Masías would be the jury who would indicate that in his proposal “there were some elements that harmed him in the final preparation”.

“Well, they knocked me out, but I’m not leaving anytime soon, don’t worry. I’m going back, this doesn’t end“, outlined a resilient Rocky Belmonte.

In this way, the ‘Herbolaria’ and her other companions were saved from elimination and advanced to the next stage of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities‘.

