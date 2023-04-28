The 2022/23 Serie A season is very close to being defined and Napoli is the best candidate to win the title and the only thing that would prevent them from lifting the trophy would be a historic football catastrophe. The southern Italian team can be crowned this weekend if they get all three points and Lazio, their “closest” pursuer, does not add three against Inter Milan, who need victory to stay alive in the fight for enter the next edition of the UEFA Champions League. The difference between Napoli and the Romans is 17 points with seven dates to play.
Faced with this possibility of consecration for the first time in 33 years, and which has the entire city pending, the highest managers of the Municipality of Naples made a special request to modify (and delay the match schedule) to the authorities of the Series A given the great chance of consecration of Luciano Spalletti’s team. Faced with this request, the highest entity of Italian football accepted the request from the city and delayed the game one day with the aim that Lazio vs. Inter be played earlier to find out if the Neapolitans can consecrate themselves.
“This is a city that loves to celebrate but this must be done in complete safety”
– Aurelius de Laurentiis
The sky-blue team has a very accessible match taking into account all their offensive power and their level of play, since they will face Salernitana, who is in position number 14 but who wants to add a few more points to ensure their permanence in the highest category of football. Italian. In addition, in case the consecration does not take place this weekend, the following match against Udinese was also postponed due to organizational issues regarding the celebration of the fans.
This is the top of the Serie A position table:
|
CLUB
|
MATCHES PLAYED
|
TRIUMPHS
|
TIES
|
DEFEATS
|
POINTS
|
NAPOLI
|
31
|
25
|
3
|
3
|
78
|
LAZIO
|
31
|
18
|
7
|
6
|
61
|
JUVENTUS
|
31
|
18
|
5
|
8
|
59
|
AC MILAN
|
31
|
16
|
8
|
7
|
56
|
ROME
|
31
|
17
|
5
|
9
|
56
|
INTER
|
31
|
17
|
3
|
eleven
|
54
Everything is ready for Napoli to celebrate this long-awaited title like never before at the hands of a team that shone with its collective game throughout the season.
