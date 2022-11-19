Susan Ochoa won two Silver Gaviotas for Peru at the Viña Festival on February 28, 2019. The singer from Pátapo dazzled the audience at Quinta Vergara that night with “Ya no más”, a song that earned her an award in the best performer categories and best song

Among the congratulations to the artist, that of Gian Marco Zignago stood out, who through an extensive post on Instagram and Facebook (now deleted) praised the talent of Susan Ochoa. However, there were not a few Internet users who reminded the composer of the promise he made in 2015 and which to date has not been fulfilled.

2019. Deleted publication of Gian Marco congratulating Susan Ochoa on her victory in Viña del Mar. Photo: capture Gian Marco/Instagram

What did Gian Marco promise Susan Ochoa?

“La voz Perú” premiered its third season in 2015. Susan Ochoa was a member of Gian Marco Zignago’s team, who in each presentation claimed to be captivated by her talent and even knelt down in front of her on one occasion.

However, in the final gala, the prize went to Yamilet de la Jara, from the team Alex Lora. Susan Ochoa was in second place and third place went to Jairo Tafur, from the team Luis Enrique.

Originally from Pátapo (Chiclayo), Susan Ochoa closed her time on the Latin reality show with the promise of her coach Gian Marco to compose a song for her, which would be included on her first album, “I am the owner”a production that came to light in 2019, and which included “Ya no más”, a composition by Eva Ayllón and the music producer Jesús ‘el Viejo’ Rodríguez and the singer Pelo D’Ambrosio.

Why didn’t Gian Marco keep his promise to Susan Ochoa?

The interpreter of “Canción de amor” would have put her aside since she was an independent artist without a label, according to what Susan Ochoa implied when asked about Gian Marco’s promise, during a conference in 2019. “He composes for artists with record labels”, said.

“I am an enterprising woman, an artist who only pays for her album And, well, I’m still at that stage,” he said.

At that time, Nicole Pillman, from the record label Encore Producciones, was launching “What we want”composed by Gian Marco.

And before that, after signing with Universal Music, the winner of the first season of “La voz Perú”, Daniel Lazo, premiered “If it’s not with you”also by Gian Marco Zignago.

What did Susan Ochoa say about Gian Marco?

Regarding Gian Marco’s unfulfilled promise, the Chiclayo singer responded on more than one occasion: “He has no responsibility to me.”

“I don’t hold grudges with anyone” Susan Ochoa assured La República, during the presentation of her new program “Aquí todo se puede” together with Ismael La Rosa, on November 18, 2022. Without hiding her discomfort, the former member of “La gran estrella” also did not want to confirm if he kept in touch with the composer.

Regarding Gian Marco’s controversy with the “Love and Fire” reporter, he said: “Everyone has their own way of being, of behaving. I’ve never been disrespectful or anything.”

Susan Ochoa triumphed in Chile

Although she could not win “La voz Perú”, the Chiclayana did not stop dreaming and years later she shone and triumphed at the Viña del Mar festival with the song “No more”.

Likewise, she was in charge of closing the 2019 edition of the festival with a flourish. After her victory, she was decorated by the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations and the Ministry of Culture.

Did Nicole Pillman minimize Susan Ochoa?

In July 2019, during the promotions for her first single “What we want”, Nicole Pillman gave her opinion on the controversy between Gian Marco and Susan Ochoa. “He doesn’t give songs to everyone” he assured.

“He has taken into consideration my career and my work, in some clean way, that I have been doing for ten years ”added the pop singer. “Gianmarco saw that this song went well with my voice, so basically that was it.”