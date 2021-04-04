The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism chose the timing of sunset to transport royal mummies on social media, while the director of the mummies laboratory in the museum, Dr.Mustafa Ismail, came out to answer these questions, stressing that the determination of the transfer with the last light of the sun came to avoid their explosion, especially since the 22 mummies and the 17 coffins were placed On metal stands made in America, so as not to interact with the body of mummies transported in nitrogen-insulated capsules at a specific temperature and humidity.

The procession witnessed (Saturday) a celebration broadcast by the international media, within 50 minutes, to convey “18 kings and 4 queens”, belonging to families 17, 18, 19 and 20, from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir to the National Museum of Civilization in Fustat.