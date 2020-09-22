After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the issue of nepotism (nepotism) has once again become hot in the film industry. Many stars have spoken openly on this. Now actor Sonu Sood has given his reaction to nepotism. He said that early in his career he also faced partiality. They were removed from posters of films.

Sonu Sood said in an interview with Zee News, ‘I am not from the film family. When I entered the industry, there were many films whose posters I should have but I was removed. In such a situation, there are only two ways, either I can complain about not being on the poster, cutting the roll, or that by working hard I become qualified that people say that I am entitled to be in the posters. ‘

Nora Fatehi wearing a saree, banging dance on song in wet nights, video going viral

The actor further said that he who has power will always use it. Be it Bollywood, Corporate World or Cloth Shop. The powerful person will always try to suppress those below. In such a situation, you need power to overcome it.

Recently, Sonu Sood gave the reason for leaving Kangana Ranaut’s film Manikarnika. Please tell that Sonu had shot more than half of this film, but then he left the film. During an interview recently, Sonu said about this, ‘Kangana is my friend for years and I didn’t want to hurt her feelings. When we shot a large and important part of Manikarnika, I asked the first director of the film to resume the shoot, so he said that he had received mail that he is no longer part of the project.

Karthik Aryan to take 75 crore rupees for 3 films, signed a deal with this production house

Sonu said, ‘Kangana said that she wants to direct the film and she needs my support. I said okay, but we have to bring back the previous director because he worked very hard for the film. But Kangana refuses that she will direct. After that I saw that 80 percent of my scenes from the film have been cut and the scenes that I had narrated were not there. I then spoke to Kangana and she said that she wanted to shoot him in a way. But the way I wanted to shoot me, I was not comfortable. I said that I had signed the film because of the earlier script and director, but now I want to come out of this film and I will not talk about it.