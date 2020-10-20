The second season of TV’s most liked show ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ has started. The cast in the show is almost old, but some faces are also seen in it. This time Sneha Jain is playing the character of ‘Jewel’. In a special conversation with Live Hindustan, she told how her experience was when she first met ‘Kokilaben’ aka Rupal Patel on the set. Apart from this, how he got this role amidst the search for a new face for ‘Jewel’, read Sneha Jain …

How did the role of ‘Jewel’ play in such a big show, how many stages had to be crossed?

I was at home due to the lockdown. Everything was happening online. I was contacted by the casting people, but I could not find my phone. In such a situation, he messaged me. I had a chance phone. When I spoke, I was told the role of Jewel. Sent the script and said make a video and send it. I sent. The next day asked me to send a photo in a traditional avatar. The journey started for my show from there. I went to the office, met everyone there. I was told in detail about the role. With the full look, he wanted to audition. Talk was made, I was introduced to the director. He shot my mock, then it was definitely confirmed that I am going to play Jewel in this show.

How was your work experience with Rupal Patel? Share the experience of meeting them on the set?

When I came to know that I had got the role and Rupal Mam was part of the show, I was very excited. There was no excitement to meet anyone, as much as to meet Rupal Mam. He is an excellent artist. His personality is very strong. He is from the National School of Drama and is very senior, in such a situation, he was afraid of being a fresher in front of him. Was thinking that I will share the screen with them, what if there is a mistake? There was a lot of tension, but when she met him on the first day, she was stunned to see nature. She is a very cool lady. Is a great co-actor who can be worked with easily.

Sneha further says that there is a ‘Give and Take’ talk inside an artist. Rupal Maam learns a lot during the scene. Mistakes, Sauri says, so she takes things in quite a light way. She observes small things and supports the artist.

I take inspiration from the way Rupal Maam behaves. She is always on time, never late. Be prepared with lines. She is very consistent in her character. Masti jokes, but not in between shoots. She thinks how the character can be made better.

The show started on October 19, in such a situation, when Mom was loving and congratulating the new artist, that moment was very emotional for me.