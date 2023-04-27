In recent days, Mexican comedian Ricardo O’Farrillbetter known as Richie, carried out an Instagram Live with which it caused great controversy, because made strong accusations against several standuperos. This arose after being denied access to the wedding of Mau Nieto and Carla Fernández, which took place last weekend in Valle de Bravo, State of Mexico. Among the guests were Sofía Niño de Rivera, “El Capi” Pérez, Daniel Sosa, Jesús Navarro (reik’s vocalist), Facundo, Tania Rincón and many more.

Ricardo O’Farrill accused Daniel Sosa of having threatened him with deathwhen they had an argument after being denied access to mau grandson’s wedding. “I told him: ‘don’t touch me, don’t come near me’, he began to push me, fortunately there was Morris, owner of Bar 27, who has seen drunkards react, because Daniel Sosa was drunk, he enters to intervene in the situation and suddenly I feel a stomp, this pin… frustrated footballer, they are taking him away and the guy tells me, ‘tell your mom that you, tomorrow, morgue’, I have witnesses”.

It went viral on social media The video of the moment when Richie is denied entry to the wedding of Mau Nieto and Carla Fernández. After struggling with some people, he says: “I wasn’t going to do this, I wasn’t going to do this. I told him: ‘it’s going to get hot by itself’, listen to this, this guy’s mother was broken, and I told Hugo, my driver , ‘it’s going to get hot by itself'”. It is unknown who he told that to and why they didn’t let him through.

According to various media outlets, that video was published by the standup artist Sofía Niño de Rivera. He later removed it, however, it had already been downloaded and republished by social media users.

On his controversial Instagram Live, Ricardo O’Farrill assured that Daniel Sosa and Mau Nietosome time ago, they allegedly drugged a woman with MDMA (ecstasy). About Bryan Andradeproducer of “La Cotorrisa” and who previously worked with Franco Escamilla, He said that he physically and emotionally violated his wife Andrea Duarte.

Richie also attacked Sofía Niño de Rivera. “When she started working at TV Azteca, she treated us all badly, she always treated people badly, she has always spoken badly to people, this woman needs someone once in her life to let her know, because she is self-centered, liar, who has hurt a lot of people”.