2022 is leaving us big surprises in the video game sector, and the unexpected announcement of Return to Monkey Island is one of them. We still do not have a release date for what will be the return of the original creator, Ron Gilbert, but we are already sure that it will continue to have high doses of humor. How do we know this? Well, because its author has carried out a joke that will go down in history.

I was like oh I’d buy the rights, I’d announce it on April 1st, and it would be great.Ron GilbertGilbert had reported on the announcement of Return to Monkey Island last April 1stIt is known as April Fool’s Day (the American equivalent of April Fools’ Day). As expected, nobody believed him, so he had to repeat the news a few days later and, as you have already seen, the Internet has exploded in a very short time. However, the creator is known for hate the date mentionedso the community did not understand this way of promoting his next work.

We close the deal for [Return to Monkey Island]and I realized that the dates could coincideRon GilbertWe have known Gilbert’s plans around this joke thanks to the interview he has granted in Adventure Gamers. According to what is read in said medium, the author began toying with the idea of ​​announcing his game in April Fool’s many years ago: “I don’t know when was the first time I thought of announcing Monkey Island in April Fool’s. Maybe it was around the time when the one i wrote the post’If I did another Monkey Island‘ in 2013 [una publicación en la que consideraba, en broma, desvelar su juego el 1 de abril] and I thought, you know, it was a weird fantasy. And I was like oh, I’d buy the rights, I’d announce it on April 1st, and it would be great“.

“Then we closed the deal to [Return to Monkey Island]and I realized that the dates could coincide. If we keep this up, April Fools could coincide with the time we can announce it. So I drove the stake into the ground,” Gilbert ends. Added to this are the words of Dave Grossmanlegendary figure in the sector and who also participates in the creation of the game.

“The first phone call we had about the project included the plan to announce it on April 1st, and at the time I thought, ‘That’s a terrible idea. Oh no, we can’t do that. That’s the worst idea.’ sleep, and the next morning I was like, ‘It’s a great idea!‘”

In short, everything indicates that Return to Monkey Island will continue to have that humor that we liked so much about the first deliveries, although there are still Lots of doubts to resolve. For one, Gilbert has already dropped Monkey Island 3’s relevance to the story and has already detailed how canon will be respected.

