Real Madrid and Sevilla face each other in a match corresponding to matchday 26 of LaLiga. In the first minutes of this attractive match the first controversy was already present. At minute 11, Lucas Vázquez put the meringues ahead with a score, however, this was annulled by the central referee of the match..
In the first instance, Isidro Díaz de Mera Escuderos validated the goal of the Real Madrid footballer, but then he went to the VAR to review the play of the goal. The whistler decided to annul the score because he noticed that Nacho Fernández committed a foul on Youssef En-Nesyri at the origin of the play.
This was Lucas Vázquez's score that was initially validated and then annulled by the referee.
This was Nacho's contact on En-Neysri for which the referee decided to annul Vázquez's goal.
The action of referee Díaz de Mera has generated controversy on networks. Some users have considered that Nacho's contact was not that big of a deal, while others think that the goal was perfectly invalidated by a clear foul. What do you think?
Until now, the goalless tie remains between both teams. How much will this play weigh at the end of the game?
