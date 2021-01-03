RD Burman, a music director who drowned people with his songs in the 70s – 80s. One after another such hit songs were given which are not only in that era but also on today’s tongue. Even if those songs are assigned to him in the new band. RD Burman was affectionately called ‘Pancham’ or ‘Pancham da’ in the industry. But who gave them this name after all? We are going to tell you the interesting story related to this.

Why was called fifth

There was a specific reason behind calling RD Burman fifth. But before that, know that who gave them this name? The famous and veteran actor who gave him ‘Pancham’ nick name was Ashok Kumar. Actually, what was the matter that whenever RD Burman used to sing a Dhoom, he used the word ‘P’ only. One day Ashok Kumar notices this and sees that ‘Pa’ comes at number five in Sargam i.e. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. What was it then Ashok Kumar started calling him fifth. Gradually, not only everyone started saying V and he became famous with this name. Those who were older than him called ‘Pancham’ and those who were younger were ‘Pancham da’.

Pancham Da was expert in making melodies

RD Burman was not young enough to make a tune. According to media reports, he was a musician who used to make tunes even with a comb. Not only this, he composed such songs which were impossible and those songs did not even know how many awards were won. One of these songs is written by Gulzar Saheb – ‘Some of my stuff’.

Remixes are songs by RD Burman

With the kind of music that RD Burman gave, it is said that it was the music from that time forward. Perhaps this is why his songs are still remixed in films. It is the charisma of his tunes that his songs were still evergreen and also match the rhythm of today’s generation.

