FC Barcelona faced UD Las Palmas in a vibrant match corresponding to matchday 30 of La Liga. The Barça team was looking to consolidate its second position in the table and started on the right foot, scoring an early goal through Raphinha.
However, the culé joy was short-lived. After the VAR review, the referee annulled the Brazilian's goal, leaving Barça with honey on their lips and generating controversy on the field of play.
In this article, we will analyze the reasons that led to Raphinha's goal being disallowed and the repercussions that this controversial episode had on the development of the match.
Why was Raphinha's goal disallowed?
Why was the goal disallowed? The controversy revolves around Raphinha's position at the time of Fermín's pass towards Lewandowski. The Brazilian was in an offside position when Fermín passed the ball.
Was there control of the defender? The key to determining whether offside is punishable or not lies in the action of Saúl Coco, Las Palmas defender. If it is considered that the Canarian player had full control of the ball before it reached Raphinha, the play would be restarted and Raphinha's offside would not be relevant.
No control, same play However, the images show that Saúl Coco did not have full control of the ball. The Canarian defender deflects the ball with the intention of intercepting it, but it reaches Raphinha without him being able to avoid it. In this case, it is not considered a new play and Raphinha's offside remains. Lewandowski does not touch the ball at any time.
