In contempt case of Supreme Court, Prashant Bhushan will have to pay a fine of one rupee in the registry. In the last hearing, the court gave Bhushan another opportunity to apologize but he was not ready for this. On Monday, the Supreme Court while sentencing said that if Bhushan could not deposit 1 rupee by September 15, he would be imprisoned for three months and for three years. The court has given its verdict in 82 pages. The Supreme Court has stated why it decided to sentence Bhushan.

Today if Prashant Bhushan is not punished …

The Supreme Court has said that directly or indirectly it gave Bhushan a chance to apologize. The court said that “But Bhushan neither listened to us nor accepted the advice of the Attorney General.” So we had to consider punishing them appropriately. The court said that had it not taken cognizance of Bhushan’s behavior, it would have sent a wrong message to the lawyers and the petitioners. “However, showing generosity, we are imposing a nominal fine of one rupee on the contemptor instead of giving severe punishment,” the SC said.

Will Prashant Bhushan pay a fine of ₹ 1?

Trying to throw mud on the court: SC

The court said that it has also taken cognizance of Bhushan’s statements which he gave before the deposition in the court on August 24. The court said that Bhushan gave a lot of air to his supplementary statement and refused to apologize on his tweet. The Supreme Court said that “Bhushan also gave several interviews on this sub-judice case and tried to further hurt the dignity of the court. If we do not take cognizance of such behavior, it will send a wrong message between lawyers and petitioners across the country . ” The court also said that according to him, ‘Bhushan’s mistake is very serious. He has tried to hurt the dignity of an institution of justice administration of which he himself is a member.

Rajiv Dhawan gave 1 rupee coin to Bhushan

Bhushan posted a picture of one rupee coin in his hand on Twitter, in which he wrote, “My lawyer and senior partner Rajiv Dhawan today gave me a rupee as soon as the judgment on the contempt case was accepted which I gratefully accepted.” Although he will pay the fine prescribed by the court or go to jail, nothing has been said on this. What will be Bhushan’s next step, it will be known only at 4 pm when he will hold a press conference.

On August 25, Judge Arun Mishra, B.R. Gavai and Krishna Murari reserved their decision on the sentence. While delivering the verdict, the Supreme Court said that everyone has the freedom to speak, but at the same time it is necessary to respect the rights of others.