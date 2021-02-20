The relevant amendments will be made to the EAEU Technical Regulations. We are talking about dried milk and then diluted with water, which has been considered a milk drink since 2008. In fact, regular milk will be equated with powdered milk. “This will help manufacturers to solve the problem of raw materials shortage,” believes diabetologist Mikhail Bogomolov. – Recovered milk is useful in the production of fermented milk products, infant formula, confectionery, meat and bakery products. Previously, it was not in demand among consumers – it was considered not entirely natural. Although the requirements for the quality of powdered and regular milk are the same. The reconstituted drink can be sweetish, have insufficiently expressed taste and smell. But in terms of nutritional value, there isn’t much difference. ”