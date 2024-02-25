'Avatar: The Airbender' was the first live action film that was released in 2010. This film featured a cast of well-known young actors with a career in television. Likewise, the cast had the knowledge and skills to be able to perform the action scenes required by the production.

Despite all the requirements met for the film to aim to be a box office success, 'Avatar: The Airbender' had a poor reception from critics and the small protagonist of the story, Noah Ringerwho played Ang, was forgotten.

What happened to Noah Ringer, the first Ang?

Noah Ringer When he auditioned to be Ang in 'Avatar: The Airbender', a minor at the time, he had no acting experience, but he did have knowledge in martial arts. This helped him look like Ang in the film. However, at the time when The film was released, the criticism was strong enough to sink the little talent at that time, and a sequel was not even considered.

On the other hand, Noah Ringer decided not to give up and did a casting for the movie 'Cowboys and Aliens', in which he also participated, but again the criticism worked against him and Ringer stepped away from acting to return fully to martial arts.

How old is Noah Ringer?

Noah Ringer He is 27 years old, he was the first Ang and, despite his bad experience in the cinema, he has expressed himself pleasantly for his opportunity in the films he has participated in.. He had an appearance at the American Taekwondo Association (ATA) in 2012: he staged some of his moves as Ang.

What is the plot of 'Avatar: The Airbender'?

The four tribes of Air, Water, Earth and Fire coexist peacefully until the Fire tribe starts a war. A century later, the devastation continues with no end in sight and an Avatar named Aang discovers that he can manipulate all four elements. He teams up with Katara, a waterbender, and her brother Sokka, with the mission of returning balance and peace to his world.

Cast of 'Avatar: The Airbender', the movie

Noah Ringer as Aang

Jackson Rathbone as Sokka

Nicola Peltz as Katara

Seychelle Gabriel as Princess Yue

Dev Patel as Prince Zuko

Summer Bishil as Azula

Cliff Curtis as Ozai