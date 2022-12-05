Neymar Jr. stands out for being a high-level footballer in the selection of Brazil and in turn in the European market. For her part, Ivana Yturbe is a well-known Peruvian influencer who rose to fame for participating in reality shows and beauty pageants. Why were they romantically related?

In 2017, a peculiar interaction between Neymar Jr. and Ivana Yturbe raised alarms among the followers of the local show business. At that time, The current influencer shared a photograph on her social networks in which she appears with the soccer star.

Ivana Yturbe published a selfie together with Neymar Jr. Photo: Instagram capture

What happened between Neymar and Ivana Yturbe?

Quickly, they were romantically linked and, although both celebrities did not confirm a romance, the Peruvian did reveal that there was a contact between them, since her brother had been a partner neymar at the Santos club and, therefore, she met him at the age of 15.

“With Neymar we know each other. We are not friends because it is not that we talk every day. At the time we have shared and, as I say, he does have a relationship with my brother and everything is fine”, explained Ivana Yturbe in the old program “En boca de todos”.

With the passing of the years, the possibility of a romance between Neymar and Ivana seemed extinct, until after the former reality girl’s breakup with beto da silva the soccer player psg He did not hesitate to leave a few “likes” on the young woman’s Instagram account. There was even an audio exchange between them, according to statements by Brenda Carvalho. However, once again they denied a romance.

Despite this, both Neymar and Ivana continued to follow each other on Instagram and from time to time they exchanged reactions in publications.

Neymar Jr. and Ivana Yturbe exchanged likes on Instagram. Photo: composition La República/Instagram/capture

Neymar and Ivana Yturbe today

Neymar and Ivana Yturbe They stopped following each other on social networks and both already have a sentimental partner in 2022.

While the Peruvian influencer returned with Beto Da Silva, who became her husband and father of her first daughter, Neymar Jr. maintains a loving relationship with the model Bruna Biancardi and is summoned in the World Cup Qatar 2022.

Neymar at the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Neymar Jr. injured his ankle in Brazil’s debut in the Qatar 2022 World Cup with Serbia, for which reason he missed the ‘verdeamarela’ matches against Switzerland and Cameroon in the group stage. However, coach Tité announced that the striker will return for the match against South Korea in the round of 16.