The Liga MX calendar has undergone some changes in recent days due to the rebound in COVID-19 cases in the country. For example, matches like Pumas vs Toluca had to be re-scheduled because both teams registered numerous infections. Since the presentation of the competition calendar, in mid-December, a match on Matchday 2 had no set date.
The commitment between Mazatlán FC and América for date 2 of the 2022 Clausura of the MX League until now does not have a scheduled date or time. On the official website of Liga MX, the match has “undefined” status. The game would be played until mid-February. The reasons why the duel was rescheduled have not been officially communicated by the league.
In this way, America and Mazatlán will have a week without activity. Las Águilas will host Atlas de Guadalajara on January 22 at the Azteca Stadium at 9:00 p.m. For their part, the cannoneers will return to activity on January 21 at the Kraken Stadium when they receive the Red Devils of Toluca at 7:00 p.m.
Liga MX will surely give more information about the match between America and Mazatlán on matchday 2 this week, such as the reasons and the official date on which this duel will take place. The calendar of the Clausura 2022 tournament may be modified due to the outbreaks of the new coronavirus.
