Is that why you went to Spain? The writer Mario Vargas Llosa was not always dedicated to writing novels, but he ran for the presidency of Peru and there he found many enemies. Because? we tell you.

Mario Vargas Llosa He has had a love-hate relationship with Peru for many years, the country where he was born and where he ran for president in competition with the then unknown Alberto Fujimori. The former Peruvian president, who is currently serving a sentence for human rights violations, won the second round by a wide margin (62.32% of the valid votes), frustrating the dream of the award-winning writer.

For him Nobel Prize for Literature It was not easy to accept that his compatriots preferred someone who did not have the necessary experience or the desire to work for his country like him. This, added to other reasons, made the writer decide to settle in Spain, where he found a perfect place to live. Do you want to know everything that happened after losing the 1990 elections? Next, we will give you all the details.

How was the application of Mario Vargas Llosa?

The life of the writer Mario Vargas Llosa has been controversial from a very young age when he began romantic relationships with two women from his own family, his aunt and cousin, until he took politics seriously to the point of perceiving himself as the best option for the country and running to the presidency in 1990. For obvious reasons, that desire was not unreasonable because he was very popular with the public and that was reflected in the polls of the time.

The author of “Pantaleon and the visitors“He was the representative of the same party he founded, freedom movementand although there were several opponents, his biggest rival was Alberto Fujimori, who headed the Cambio 90 list. At the beginning of the elections, the Japanese descendant had a 1% preference and, therefore, nobody imagined that he would go to the second , where he finally gained a significant advantage and took the presidency.

Why did Mario Vargas Llosa move to Spain?

After the second round of June 10, 1990 gave the engineer Alberto Fujimori the winner, the writer Mario Vargas Llosa made the radical decision to leave the country because he considered that his compatriots did not want him and, therefore, they turned their backs on him. at the polls. This is how he told the newspaper El País on July 2, 1993, when he explained why he no longer resides in his country: “I have been exiled for many years from Peru“.

He also added: “It was a voluntary exile. I left my country in 1958 for the first time to come to Spain to do a doctorate. Since then, although I have spent very long periods in Peru, I have always lived with one foot in Europe. I have lived in Spain, France and England. The truth is that I have never considered myself a foreigner in Europe and neither in any Latin American country. I think I have a certain cosmopolitan vocation that comes from my youth”. It should be noted that Vargas Llosa was referring to the time of dictatorship that the country lived through, after the president of Fujimori closed it through an unconstitutional coup.

Why was Mario Vargas Llosa about to lose his Peruvian nationality?

One of the worst moments that Mario Vargas Llosa went through throughout his life was when he settled in Madrid and, as a result, the Peruvian government of Alberto Fujimori threatened to take away his Peruvian nationality due to the criticism that the writer always had against the dictator . For this reason, the writer took the opportunity to request Spanish nationality, since he had made plans to stay and live permanently in his mother country.

To this day, the Nobel Prize for Literature He has two nationalities, but he has preferred to stay in the European country, since he has spent his entire life there. That would be the main reason why she only comes to visit Peru. A few days ago, the renowned author of “La fiesta del chivo” made headlines because he entered the French Academy.