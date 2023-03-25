Why was Maria Angioni, ex prosecutor in the Denise Pipitone case, sentenced to one year in prison? This time the judge of Marsala speaks

The Marsala judge filed the reasons for the sentence decided against the former prosecutor Maria Angioni of the case of little Denise Pipitone.

The former prosecutor, who in 2004 investigated the case of the missing girl from Mazara Del Vallo, was sentenced to one year in prison for making false statements to the prosecutor. According to the judge of Marsala, Maria Angioni would have lied about what happened during the initial searches for Denise Pipitone. And she would have done it to cover hers”personal failures“.

The investigations did not lead to the arrest of the culprits. For this reason Angioni denounced misdirections in the investigation. Indicating the policemen of the local police station among those responsible. The allegations later turned out to be false. A way to evidently shrug off any responsibility for the failure of the investigation.

The Marsala judge accuses Maria Angioni of wanting to shift the blame to someone else, taking advantage of her own legal skills. She allegedly used fuzzy memories from 19 years ago.

If it is true that on the one hand the defendant has the right to lie, it is also true that this must be taken into due consideration in order to parameterize the sentence or the possible granting of extenuating circumstances. Despite the procedural evidence, the defendant maintained a hostile behavior towards the police station evidently unrelated to the accusations made.

The statements of the former prosecutor Maria Angioni

It was Maria Angioni who did turn the spotlight back on on the case of Piera Maggio’s daughter.

Guest from Ore 14, the program hosted by Milo Infante, spoke of misdirections and pointed the finger at his colleagues. Many elements which, after the new investigations, are false results. She has appeared several times in TV programs, continuing to tell of leads and inconsistencies on the case of little Denise and, in the end, she is ended up in trial.

Maria Angioni was sentenced to one year in prison for making false statements to the prosecutor. And the judge of Marsala has filed the reasons.