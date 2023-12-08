Manolo Rojas He is one of the comedians with the longest humorous career in Peru. He has been part of great hits like ‘Risas y salsa’, ‘JB Noticias’, ‘Los chistosos’ (in which he currently continues) and ‘El especial del humo’. He also participated in television programs such as ‘Back to the neighborhood’, ‘Nectar in the sky’ and even ‘At the bottom there is room’; However, he did not always have the popularity that he enjoys today. At the beginning, Rojas was a traveling comedian, like many others.

Why was Manolo Rojas imprisoned?

Victor Manuel Rojas Ibáñez He gave an interview to Carla Chévez, with whom he had a long talk and with whom he revealed little-known details of his life. One of them was having been imprisoned along with Juan de los Santos Collantes, better remembered as Tummyfairly for doing comedy in common areas.

“I took him to Huaral (Tripita) for the first time because They didn’t let us work, they put us in prison. They just took us“, the comedian narrated and explained that in one of the shows they did in the square the Police intervened: “I finish asking for my collaboration and go to a chicken shop to lend me their bathroom. When he returned, the police had taken Tripa.. I had told him that he was God. So, I go to the police station and I tell him: ‘How are you going to take my friend if this is my town?’ ‘If I’m interested, put him in prison too.’ When I go down, ‘Tripa’ sees me and tells me: ‘It’s time for you to come take me out.’ ‘I’m coming to accompany you,’ I told him.“, he concluded.

How did Manolo Rojas come to television?

In the same interview, Manolo mentioned that thanks to the impulse of the comedian Cascarita He appeared before the famous ‘Tío Ronco’, Román Gámez (another figure discovered by Augusto Ferrando). Manolo Rojas managed to captivate him with his talent and little by little he earned a place on Peruvian television.

What did ‘Tripita’ die from?

In the 80s, ‘Tripita’ was one of the comedians of the moment. Unfortunately He was diagnosed with lymph node cancer. Little by little, the disease deteriorated his health and He died in June 2008.

