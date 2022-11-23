Cancelled. Although the first date of Juan Luis Guerra In Peru it was held at the Arena Perú, the concert on Wednesday, November 23, was canceled by the municipal authorities.

In a recent conversation with this means of communication, the head of Audit of the Santiago de Surco district, Ronald Rojas, reported that the sale of tickets for Tuesday, November 22, exceeded the capacity. “There were more than 5,000 people putting others at risk. We are on time, we have made a statement, ”he said.

The license to the organizations was granted as long as 9,000 people entered, but, at the time of the Dominican’s gig, 14,000 citizens were counted. There were even those who could not enter due to overcrowding.

“They have accumulated more than one penalty, especially for putting people’s lives at risk in yesterday’s event and that could take place today. We want to avoid imminent danger with so many people at this event, ”he reported for La República.

Concerts remaining in Peru in 2022