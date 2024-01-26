José Peláez is one of the most popular characters of the moment on Peruvian TV, as his charisma managed to captivate more than one viewer and his notoriety continues to grow after the premiere of the program. 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'. The reality show is in its fifth season and has already announced a new edition completely renewed due to the success of its guest characters, complemented by the knowledge of the judges. However, the host of the gastronomic show revealed in an interview that, sometimes, he ended up crying after the recordings: what happened?

How did you contact José Peláez to be the host of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'?

At the end of December 2023, Peláez made a publication on his Instagram account, in which he told how they contacted him to go through a casting in which they were looking for the host of the reality show 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'. The professional administrator revealed that it was the producer Sebastián Martins, from Rayo en la Botella, who wrote to him to make the proposal.

Peláez and his emotional message to Sebastián Martins. Photo: Facebook capture/José Peláez

In addition, the former radio host sent him a message of gratitude for having thought of him for the project. “I will be eternally grateful to him. Thank you for always acting like a friend, for so many bike chats and above all for giving me so many fun moments (…). Today more than ever I confirm again that the best opportunities are those that occur unexpectedly and that the good is always on the other side of fear.”wrote.

Why was Peláez crying after the recordings of 'The Great Chef'?

The main face of the gastronomic program spoke about his experience over the last few months. He revealed that His job involves using his voice a lot. As the weeks passed, he suffered some consequences that were not known until recently.

Pelaez He explained that in the first season they recorded from Monday to Friday, since the show was broadcast at that time; However, since the second season of 'EGCF', the work ritual changed and they also attended the channel on Saturdays. This caused him to feel tired on several occasions due to the demands of his schedule, to the point of crying at home.

“We recorded and broadcast Monday to Saturday and we started from 10 in the morning to 7 at night, and that was very intense. I was not so aware of the voice, the microphone system, the sounds and I tried to reach all the places shouting (…). The truth is that there were weeks when I came home crying and said: 'I can't handle this situation anymore.' I never lost my voice, but sometimes I get more hoarse“, he explained in the podcast 'Talk serious', by Latina.

What did Peláez say about his experience on the Latina reality show?

After five seasons of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities', Pelaez He took stock of what this long journey meant and, when giving an interview to the program 'Arriba mi gente', he could not help but be moved by the beautiful experiences he has from the recordings of the show.

“I have been moved, a lot has happened, all the fun moments we have experienced in this program. Everything we have laughed at, I did not imagine and it caught me by surprise”he expressed.

