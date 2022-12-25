Thanks to his talent and charisma, Jesús Alzamora became one of the main figures in Latina in a short time. During the four years that he worked in this television house, he hosted various programs such as “I am” and “Peru has talent”, managing to win the affection of the public with his occurrences. Despite this, the directors of the channel decided to fire him at any moment.

Currently, the television host is bringing up one of his most challenging personal projects called “Language”a podcast in which he invites various artists weekly to talk about his projects, his past life and the different chapters of his life.

Why was Jesús Alzamora fired from Latina?

In an interview with Carlos Orozco, TV presenter Jesús Alzamora decided to tell for the first time the truth behind his sudden and abrupt departure from Latina.

Jesús Alzamora hosted the “I am” program together with Cristian Rivero. Photo: Latin Capture

According to the husband of the fashion blogger María Paz Gonzales, the channel made the decision to fire him and keep the drivers who had more continuity (Cristian Rivero and Karen Schwarz) because he was facing financial problems and could not pay his salary.

Alzamora also revealed that he does not hold any resentment, since he understands how the television medium works, but what he did not like was the way in which they talked to him, since they only called him on the phone to tell him that they were rescinding the contract.

Jesus Alzamora is married to María Paz Gonzales Vigil. Photo: Instagram Jesus Alzamora

“I understood that there was no way to pay the salary and there were two other (drivers) with more time than me, and you have to respect them. What I didn’t like was these ways they have (to finish the work with their collaborators). They end up terminating my contract by phone five hours after I enter an operating room. It bothered me because I felt that I was doing things well, I had received several awards, but other were the criteria, “said the also actor.

Jesús Alzamora and María Paz: how did your relationship begin?

According to the Peruvian actor, the two met in 2012, during an event in the city of Lima, when Jesús Alzamora was the host of the program “Polizontes” and María Paz Gonzáles-Vigil, a well-known model.

Alzamora had to interview María Paz for a note on her program and after that interesting conversation, the two continued to communicate.

Jesús Alzamora met his wife when he was driving Polizontes. Photo: LR Composition/YouTube Shot/Instagram Shot

What does María Paz Gonzales-Vigil, wife of Jesús Alzamora, do for a living?

Maria Paz Gonzales-Vigil is a model by profession. In addition, due to the performance of her husband, she has also decided little by little to venture into conducting interview spaces. At the same time, she is in charge of caring for her two little ones.

Currently, he actively collaborates in the podcast “La lengua” that he has together with Jesús Alzamora. Likewise, through his social networks, he is in charge of some other brand promotion, since he is also an influencer.

María Paz is a model by profession. Photo: LR composition/Instagram capture/@mariapazgvb

How old is Jesus Alzamora?

Jesús Alzamora was born on April 27, 1985. He is currently 37 years old and is married to the model María Paz Gonzáles-Vigil.

What career did Jesús Alzamora study and why did he stop practicing his profession?

Before reaching the small screen, the 37-year-old Peruvian artist studied a professional career. Due to the demands of his father, the actor studied Law, a profession that he practiced for a short time.

“I finished and exercised. I am here to serve you, friends, as fellow YouTubers,” said the former police officer.