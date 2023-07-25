Without fear of being wrong, we can say that currently, FromSoftware It rises as one of the most recognized and important developer studios in the entire medium. His work with Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls and everything that followed later, has earned them a place of authentic privilege that has resulted in a gigantic commercial success that bears the name Elden Ring. The logical thing was to think that the Japanese company would continue along this line, presenting us with a sequel to its already established IPs, however, we have been surprised by the fact that they will return to part of their roots with Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. How was this risky decision made?

A few days ago during the special pre-event ofArmored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon in the city of Anaheim, California, we had the great opportunity to speak directly with masaru yamamuradirector of the game in question and who served as lead designer of the acclaimed Sekiro: Shadows Die Twiceas well as with Yasunori Oguraproducer of the project, who quite openly told us why it was that FromSoftware decided to make a new Armored Core and not, for example, the request Bloodborne 2 either Dark Souls 4.

“The truth is that the option of not making a new Armored Core never existed. It was only a matter of when, not if it was going to happen. It is a series that we have always wanted to continue. With that in mind, in 2018, Hidetaka Miyazaki himself formed a team to prototype the game to see how a Armored Core modern would look, that is, to give the direction that Armored Core VI would have. Once all that was established in 2019 and that sekiro was released, Yamamura San took over the project direction and the reins of everything. We could say that the game has been in production for almost five years,” said Yasunori Ogura.

Well there you have it. For a long time now, FromSoftware had intentions of reviving Armored Corehaving Miyazaki himself as the initiator of everything, a matter that is not too surprising if one considers that in reality, the creator of Dark Souls He began his successful career precisely with the series of highlights, for which we are sure, he holds a special affection for it.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is scheduled to launch this August 25 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Source: Atomix