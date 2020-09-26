What is this dispute? In 2007, Vodafone bought Hutchison Whampoa and entered the Indian market. Vodafone bought a 67 percent stake in Hutch at that time for $ 11 billion. The deal includes Hutch’s Indian telephone business and other assets. The same year, the government told Vodafone that it would have to pay Rs 7990 crore in the form of capital gains and holding tax. In such a situation, Vodafone should first deduct this money from the payment as tax.

Vodafone reached Bombay High Court Vodafone reached the Bombay High Court against this claim of income tax. The court ruled in favor of the Income Tax Department. Later this case reached the Supreme Court. In 2012, the Supreme Court held that tax liability does not come due to the purchase of stake on Vodafone. What he has interpreted as the Income Tax Act 1961 is correct.

Pranab Mukherjee changed the law At that time Pranab Mukherjee was the Finance Minister of the country. He changed the finance act. The income tax department got the power of retrospective tax due to change in finance act. As soon as this tax was implemented, the income tax department fell behind to collect tax from Vodafone.

What is Retrospective Tax? Retrospective taxation is the process of tax in which it comes into force before the date of passing of the law. Meaning, if this law is passed on 26 September 2020, it can also be implemented on 20 September 2020. No country passes such a law so that the tax department there does not face any legal problem in tax collection. Governments resort to the retrospective tax route in case of a tax dispute and amend their current law, then it is implemented from the old date.

After the decision of the Permanent Court of Arbitration, the liability of the Government of India in this case will be limited to about 75 crores. This includes a cost of Rs 30 crore and a tax refund of Rs 45 crore. The court stated clearly that there was an attempt by the Indian government to break the bilateral investment treaty.