Home page World

From: Caroline Gehrman

Split

In Pattaya, Thailand, there is said to be a dangerous parallel world in which one can easily become a victim, say the sons of the dead man. © Andre Malerba/IMAGO

The dismembered body of a German was found in a freezer in Thailand. The trail leads to the rocker milieu. For his sons, the motive for the crime is clear.

Pattaya – After the dismembered body of Hans-Peter M. (62), who was killed in Thailand, was found on July 11, 2023, the exact circumstances of the crime have not yet been clarified. The Thai authorities assume that M. was blackmailed. A criminal gang is said to have planned the plot against M. in detail for over a month in order to extort money from him. According to investigators, everything points to how the German Press Agency (dpa) citing Thai media reports.

Killed German found dismembered in freezer – was money the motive?

The adult sons of the deceased also share the view that the cruel act was only about greed for money. They are convinced that the suspects, who have since been arrested, wanted to enrich themselves with their father’s fortune, as they explained in an interview with the Picture– newspaper explained. And the suspected criminals, three Germans and one man from Pakistan are suspected, apparently stopped at nothing. According to the investigators, they transported the dismembered body of the killed M. to a freezer.

After his disappearance, the sons of the businessman who was killed suspected the worst

When their father disappeared and stopped responding to messages on the phone, the sons knew immediately something bad must have happened, they say. “It was so out of character for him.” Together with the deceased’s partner, they were still looking for their father.

But then came the shock for the family: the Thai investigators found her father’s body in a freezer in a house in Pattaya – dismembered by the criminals into individual parts. The trail of the suspects leads to the rocker milieu. Two of the main suspects, the German Olaf B. and the German Nicole F., are said to be supporters of the rocker club “Outlaws MC” (German: the outlaws), which is also active in Thailand.

After the father’s death in Thailand: “It could have happened to any businessman.”

The two sons, who mostly grew up in Bangkok, don’t know whether their father was connected to the perpetrators or whether he knew them, they say Picture. In her view, contrary to media reports to the contrary, M. was not involved in criminal activities. “He was a businessman. He acted, met many people. Strangers too. He couldn’t check all the CVs of his business partners. It could have hit any businessman.”

German killed and dismembered in Thailand – trail leads to the rocker milieu

The suspect Olaf B. is said to have been a “powerful mafia figure” in the province of Chon Buri and in Pattaya in particular, according to the deputy chief of the Thai national police The Thaiger. Accordingly, he is said to have been involved in extortion and the like. According to his older son, M. was also a victim of such machinations. “Our father was considered a person with money. He was a source of money, drove an expensive car. That is obviously the motive.” According to media reports, M. is said to have traded in real estate.

Killed German in Pattaya – Victim of a criminal parallel world?

For the sons, one thing is certain: their father himself was not a criminal. In Pattaya there is “a parallel world with people that everyone is afraid of.” A normal person can suddenly become a victim. The popularity of the killed M. speaks for itself.

The exact circumstances of how the horrible act in Thailand came about and the connection between the perpetrator and the victim are still being investigated. The investigators are now certain that M.’s death must have been preceded by blackmail. The four main suspects are in prison. Nothing more is known about their statements at this time. The police have announced that they intend to take decisive action against German mafia-type gangs in Thailand in the future.