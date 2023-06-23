Yarita Lizeth Yanarico He starred in a commented incident with Guty Carrera when he hired him as an entertainer. The interpreter of “Corta venas” celebrated her eighth anniversary at the Puno International Coliseum at the end of July 2016. Edith Tapia’s son dabbled in event animation after leaving “Esto es guerra” due to shoulder injuries. Regarding the romantic plane, his break with Alejandra Baigorria, after seven months of relationship, monopolized the attention of the entertainment press.

YOU CAN SEE: What did Edwin Sierra have to do with the success of Yarita Lizeth?

Why did Yarita Lizeth insult and slap Guty Carrera?

When Alejandra Baigorria confirmed her separation from Guty Carrera, she said that she did not feel comfortable giving details, but that it was “by mutual agreement.” “For me he is a great person,” she said on the “Shows” program. Her words changed when the ‘punisher’ Sharon Valverde declared in “Love, love, love” that she had an affair with ‘el Potro’. Then, the “Rubia de Gamarra” filed a complaint for psychological violence against the son of Edith Tapia.

In this context, the folk singer Yarita Lizeth summoned Guty Carrera to animate her event in Puno in front of hundreds of people. However, when she took the stage, she lashed out at the former reality boy and called him unfaithful. He denied it and repeated the famous turn he made in “This is war” when he told Melissa Loza: “I was not unfaithful.”

“No one believes you because you are a liar, coward”, The vernacular artist snapped at him to the surprise of Guty Carrera, who warned her that she should have proof because she could send her a notarized letter.

Yarita Lizeth ignored the words of ‘el Potro’ and, on the contrary, minimized him in his work as an entertainer. “I always saw you as a liar. I want a hard-working man, not a lazy one, because this (animating events) is lazy ”, he told him. “Just as I have brought it, I can throw it away,” she added.

At another time, when the song “Amigo” was playing, Yarita Lizeth slapped Guty Carrera, in addition to launching another series of derogatory comments about his manhood. Surprised, the former member of “This is war” asked the folkloric if she was treating him badly just because of the cameras. Even so, she continued with the show until the classic “Happy birthday” was sung and then she withdrew, while the artist from Puno finished her presentation only at 7:00 am

YOU CAN SEE: The day Yarita Lizeth sang a duet with Lesly Águila, from Corazón Serrano

What did Guty Carrera say after being humiliated by Yarita Lizeth?

What happened with Guty Carrera and Yarita Lizeth did not go unnoticed. Asked about it, Alejandra Baigorria criticized her ex-partner for being belittled for money. “I am ashamed to have to go to work in a place where they will humiliate you in this way (…) That he accepts that they slap him is demeaning,” she told “Espectáculos”.

However, Guty Carrera tried to minimize what happened and assured that he was well “curdled” by the comments and affirmed that it was all part of the show. “Yes, there were certain jokes from the singer, but it was part of the show. If I share them or not? I am in my work schedule, I finish and I go on with my life, and my life is not that ”.

Likewise, Edith Tapia’s son denied having received blunders from those attending the Yarita Lizeth concert. “I saw the public and everyone was quite happy. At least those close to me looked happy. Everyone was like, ‘Good, Guty, good.’ There was no one who yelled something negative at me. None ”, he declared to“ América Espectáculos ”.

#Guty #Carrera #insulted #slapped #Yarita #Lizeth #concert