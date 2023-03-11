Giovanni Cuccia returned as Diego Montalban to “At the bottom there is room” in 2022 and has not stopped receiving praise for his performance. It was the scene in which he confronts Cristóbal in season 9 of the América Televisión series that made thousands even think that he deserves an Oscar for his performance. However, it also caused a fan to compare him to a famous porn actor. “He is the Nacho Vidal of Peruvian cinema,” read an unexpected tweet. But isn’t the rating a little weird in the context of “AFHS”? Yes and no, just let us give you some context.

Why is Giovanni Ciccia “the Nacho Vidal of Peruvian cinema”, according to a fan?

When Cristobal revealed to his father that he used his money to travel around Europe and not study, the chef unleashed all his anger on his son. That scene caused great fury among the spectators and all of Peru was paralyzed. In fact, other stars came out to praise his colleague.

Of course, there was a certain part of the public that was not so surprised, since they recognize that the talent of ciccia It was very clear in Peruvian cinema for some decades. But part of the great performances that the artist has left have been related to national films with strong sexual content.

That is to say, although Giovanni has demonstrated his versatility in front of cameras, many remember him for his erotic scenes in various productions, such as in the “Django” saga, in which he left his mythical sequence on the roof with Melania Urbina, with whom he once again shared memories. roles in “A day without sex” and “I’ll tell you tomorrow”. Nor can we forget his time in “Don’t tell anyone”, a tape in which his character had a fiery encounter with Santiago Magill’s.

It is certainly somewhat difficult to quantify whether Giovanni Cuccia He is the actor who has had the most erotic scenes in the local cinema, but there is no doubt that he is among the main exponents. And with Nacho Vidal at the top of the rankings as a Spanish actor with the most porn movies… The comparisons now sound somewhat logical.

