Georgia It was the state where the closest victory for Democrat Joe Biden against Republican Donald Trump was recorded in the 2020 US elections and it became a key place in the then-president’s efforts to cling to power, which have earned him his fourth indictment .

Biden won there by just 11,779 votes difference, with 49.5% of the vote in his favor: It was the first victory in that state for a Democratic presidential candidate in nearly three decades, since Bill Clinton’s in 1992..

Although both the governor, the Republican Brian Kemp, and the then Secretary of State of Georgia, the also conservative Brad Raffensperger, certified that victory, the outgoing president refused to admit defeat both here and in other parts of the country.

The phone call that Trump made to Raffensperger on January 2, 2021 to pressure him to find enough votes to reverse the outcome of the election there, Something to which the official refused, led to the criminal investigation that has once again brought Trump to court.

“I just want to find 11,780 votes, one more than we have, because we won the state,” the now former president told the then Secretary of State, according to a recording of that conversation leaked to the press.

Four days later, the assault on the Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters took place in Washington, while Biden’s electoral victory was ratified.

The district attorney in Fulton County, Fani Willis, opened the investigations in February 2021 into possible interference by Trump in the Georgia elections.

In February of this year, the special grand jury appointed to this case partially published the conclusions of its reportrecommending potential imputations after verifying that there was no electoral fraud in that state and that “one or several” witnesses could have lied under oath.

On July 17, the Georgia Supreme Court dismissed Trump’s request to remove the evidence collected by that special grand jury about his efforts to overturn Biden’s victory in that state.

The decision of the nine magistrates of that court was unanimous and did not take into consideration the request to remove prosecutor Willis from the case.

Elections in the United States.

The former president wanted to prevent the conclusions of that special grand jury from reaching the hands of the grand jury elected on July 11, which is the one that had the power to charge him with electoral interference, as it has been.

Trump went to the highest state judicial instance without waiting for the decision on the matter from the Fulton County Superior Courtwhich at the end of July ruled along the same lines as the Supreme Court and also pointed out that Trump’s requests were not supported.

With the criminal accusation of this –, the former president now has four. Earlier this month he was indicted by a Washington, D.C., grand jury on four criminal counts for allegedly trying to reverse the 2020 result.

In addition, in New York he has received an indictment of this type with 34 charges for an alleged bribery of the porn actress Stormy Daniels, with whom he had an “affair” in the past, to buy his silence during the 2016 election campaign.

His other criminal case is in Florida, where he is accused of 40 counts of illegally stealing and keeping classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago mansion that he took from the White House after leaving office.

EFE