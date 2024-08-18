According to the criteria of

The analysis was carried out by WalletHub and ranked the country’s 50 states based on a wide variety of factors to measure the quality of life of people. According to the report, Florida has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the United States, and at the same time has great job opportunities per capita.

Also key were the various leisure opportunities that the state has such as its beaches, its wild fauna and flora, its amusement parks and its gastronomic offering. Another favorable factor is the low tax rates. and estimates that median household incomes grew, making it a great state to settle in. However, A negative factor is that it has one of the highest housing costs in the country..

Florida's wealth of leisure activities also helped it rank second.

Florida was second only to Massachusetts in the rankingswhich took first place in the ranking thanks to its high-quality education and healthcare system.

Unique places in Florida, chosen as the second best state in the United States to live

Beach lovers have the option of Cladesi Island, with white sand beaches and turquoise waters, or Hillsborough River State Parkwith a river and trails for hiking and exploring nature. Or the Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, a natural area with freshwater caves where you can do water activities such as swimming or kayaking.