Now, however, very specific accusations have emerged online from a former Twitch employee, who explains that the streamer was discovered at send sexually oriented messages to a minor via private messages on Twitch.

Guy’ Dr Disrespect ‘ Beahm is a famous streamer who was active on Twitch for years, until he received a definitive ban in 2020 . Neither Dr Disrespect nor Twitch have ever given a real reason for what happened.

Dr Disrespect’s accusations and response

There source of the accusation It’s Cody Conners, who writes via Twitter: “He was banned because he was caught sending sexual messages with an underage person on Twitch Whispers. He was trying to meet that person at TwitchCon. The relevant authorities were able to read the text. Case closed, gang.”

Obviously Dr Disrespect denied it all sorts of accusations, stating, “Jake, seriously…I get it, it’s a hot topic, but the matter was resolved, no wrongdoing was found, and they paid the entire contract.”

As always, we have no way of knowing who is right, whether the source is telling the truth, and whether Dr Disrespect’s words are a fair representation of what happened. On Twitter some users point out that “no wrongdoing was acknowledged” is very different from “no illegal activity occurred” and that this makes the streamer seem guilty.

However, there are various other sources that give strength to the statement of the ex-Twitch employee, such as the well-known one leaker Rod Breslau who in 2020 said he knew what had happened behind the scenes with Dr Disrespect but didn’t want to say it because it was a very serious matter and he didn’t feel comfortable. Now, the leaker says “I didn’t lie”: given the timing, many have linked everything to the Dr. Disrespect situation.

Zach Diaz, another Twitch employee, said instead: “Happy that the truth is finally known to everyone.” As for why the information is only now circulating, some say it is linked to the fact that an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) had been signed with a duration of a few years and that it is now legally possible to say what happened.

The relationship between Dr. Disrespect and Twitch is complicated and is also prohibited from naming. In fact, in the past Dr Disrespect had hosted a tournament, but streamers couldn’t nominate him or risked being banned.