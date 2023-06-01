Paolo Guerrero He became a father for the fourth time on April 3, 2023, together with Ana Paula Consorte, who shared the video of the birth of his baby on his official Instagram account at dawn that day. ‘Doña Peta’ was one of the happiest with the arrival of her 21st grandson and she did not hesitate to express her emotion before the cameras of “América Hoy”. However, she called a lot of attention to the fact that the mother of the “Predator” revealed in another interview that she had yet to meet her grandson. She knows all the details of this case.

What did “Doña Peta” say after finding out that Paolo Guerrero would be a father again?

“It is a blessing from God for all homes, a creature is a blessing from God”, said ‘Doña Peta’, a few months ago, in dialogue with “América Hoy”. Later, little Paolo André came into this world and everyone showed his emotion.

Doña Peta reveals that she does not know the son of Paolo Guerrero and Ana Paula Consorte. Photo: diffusion/Instagram/Ana Paula Consorte

What did “Doña Peta” say after the arrival of Paolo Guerrero’s baby?

Then, the soccer player’s mother was encouraged to reveal before the cameras of “América Hoy” that she had not been able to meet her son’s baby even by video call. “We wanted to know if you had already traveled,” the reporter asked, to which “Doña Peta” replied: “No, I have not traveled.”

Rodrigo González asked him again: “But by video call have you been able to meet the baby?”to which ‘Doña Peta’ had no problem responding. “No, nothing to do, but I’ll do it later”. This fact generated intrigue and it was even speculated that “Doña Peta” would be avoiding Ana Paula Consorte, since she always demonstrated her great friendship with Alondra García Miró.

Doña Peta celebrates her birthday with her grandson, Paolo Guerrero and Ana Paula Consorte. GLR/Instagram Composition

Why was “Doña Peta” unable to meet Paolo Guerrero’s baby before?

“Doña Peta” spoke again with “América Hoy” at another time and explained why she had not been able to visit Paolo Guerrero and meet her grandson Paolo André. According to her, she said, she had problems leaving Peru for family reasons. “It was time for me to visit him (…) I couldn’t (travel) because I had a sick brother and I was able to for my birthday, the best gift I’ve ever had”said the mother of the popular ‘Predator’.