The absence of Claudia Sheinbaumcandidate of the We Will Continue Making History coalition, at the 32nd Plenary Meeting of Citibanamex did not go unnoticed by those attending the event, who expressed their discontent with boos for the presidential candidate.

Enrique Castillo Sánchez Mejorada, President of the Citibanamex board, explained that the invitation was extended to the three candidates for the Presidency with the same amount of notice, with the purpose that they could participate in the meeting and present their proposals freely and would find respect and equal conditions.

He assured that the three candidates, Claudia Sheinbaum, Xóchitl Gálvez and Jorge Álvarez Máynez, confirmed their attendance

“Unfortunately, Claudia Sheinbaum's team informed us that she could not accompany us due to scheduling issues,” declared Sánchez Mejorada, which caused a disapproving reaction from those present at the banking event.

On social networks, the journalist Ana María Lomelí, liaison with businessmen, He explained that he spoke personally with Manuel Romo, general director of Citibanamex, after the invitation extended to the former head of Government of Mexico City to attend the 32nd Plenary Meeting of that institution this Thursday.

“On Monday, February 26, I spoke personally with Manuel Romo, general director of #Citibanamex to inform him that Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum would not be able to accompany them because she would be outside of Mexico City on campaign tours,” said the communicator.

“I regret that the institution's advisors were not informed in due time. Dr. Sheinbaum has privileged dialogue in countless meetings with businessmen and businessmen throughout the country and this will continue to be the case. Dialogue is with everyone. Thank you for your attention.

Manuel Romo, president of the Citibanamex board, declared in the afternoon that alternatives were offered to the Morena candidate and her allies to facilitate their participation in the event; However, she was only willing to send a representative in her place.

“Despite offering flexibility in schedule and format to adapt the times, unfortunately they were only able to send one representative, which does not agree with the spirit of the call and what was offered to the other candidates,” said the manager.

Xóchitl Gálvez, candidate of Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México, made up of the PAN, PRI and PRD, did participate in the meeting, as did the Citizen Movement candidate, Jorge Álvarez Máynez.

On his social networks, Xóchitl Gálvez alluded to Sheinbaum's absence and shared photographs of his participation.

“I am not afraid of dialogue, on the contrary, I believe in it. When I am President I will work with everyone to create more and better jobs for Mexicans. It is a pleasure to participate in the Citibanamex 2024 meeting,” wrote the licensed senator.