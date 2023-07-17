How strong! The actor Christian Thorsen He returned to the public eye after he confessed that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Let us remember that Thorsen has maintained a solid acting career and his most important success in a role was established with Raúl del Prado in the national series “Al fondo hay sitio”. However, before the boom in the production of Efraín Aguilar, the actor participated in the space of the late Ricky Tosso, “Teatro desde el teatro”, which was broadcast every Saturday on América Televisión. However, Christian was banned by the owners of the channel at the time and Laura Bozzo was responsible.

What did Laura Bozzo have to do with the dismissal of Christian Thorsen from América Televisión?

Let’s remember that Laura Bozzo hosted the successful program “Laura”, in which she saw real cases to resolve family disputes. Meanwhile, Christian Thorsen was acting together with Ricky Tosso in “Theater from the theater”. However, a sketch in which they imitated the blonde caused their anger and, according to the actor in “Life and Miracles” by Milagros Leiva, Bozzo went to the recording set of “Teatro desde el teatro” to complain for that moment. .

“One of the guys who was with me did a parody of her on another channel. We were recording on a Tuesday and the other one (Laura Bozzo) came in, vociferating and sending smoothness and a half, looking for the boy. Everyone was scared to death, imagine, with the power she had… She ran the channel. (…). ‘Get the hell out of my channel,’ she told him.”Thorsen said.

After that, Christian plucked up his courage and stood up for his partner, indicating that if he ordered his dismissal, he would also leave the channel. However, he recounts that no one followed him and he was the only one who left the set.

“I told him: ‘Excuse me, but that’s not the way to talk to anyone. If that man leaves, we all leave’. And I went to the stairs and nobody followed me”he continued narrating between laughs.

How was Christian Thorsen fired from América TV?

After the exchange of words, the days passed and Christian went to work the following week, but a memorandum by the channel’s leaders, at that time, caused the security agents to prevent him from entering.

“Ricky (Tosso) was scared to death too, just like everyone else. Ernesto (Pimentel) tried to persuade me, telling me to calm down (…). They all trembled Laura. I told him I didn’t want to and went to look for the boy. Laura had put him in her dressing room, I kicked in the door and said: ‘What are you doing sitting there? Let’s go’. She told me not to disrespect her. And I said: ‘Disrespect you? You disrespect the whole country with the s***** you do’ show. She didn’t answer me and I left,” Thorsen explained.

What happened to Christian Thorsen after being banned from América TV?

The artist stated that it was about three years that he could not enter to work on some América TV project. Until he got the opportunity to play Raúl del Prado for the recently released series “Al fondo hay sitio”. As recalled, Laura Bozzo no longer belonged to América Televisión for the year 2009, in which the series was released.

“I had to act in one of the soap operas that America was putting out at the time, the casting chief asked me to because he was my friend. I didn’t want to enter America because I could smell the coc****** that was cooking in there. When I arrived on Friday, they wouldn’t let me in and I called the casting manager... He told me how they weren’t going to let me in, that he was going to call. And after 15 minutes he calls me and says: ‘You’re right, you’re not going in,’ ”said the artist.

Christian assured that they prevented him from entering América Televisión until the board of directors was restructured. It is there when the actor enters to give life to the businessman Raúl del Prado, in “Al fondo hay sitio”.

Christian Thorsen, the ‘Platanazo’, remembers his time at “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

