One of the pleasant blessings that FC Barcelona has received throughout this season has been the arrival of a central defender with Andreas Christensen.
The Dane landed in Barcelona for zero euros and with a low profile, since most were betting that the former Chelsea player would act as the third or fourth central defender in a squad in which players like Gerard Piqué, Ronald Araújo or Jules Koundé started with many more ballots to be part of Xavi Hernández’s eleven starters. Perhaps, a priori, Christensen’s role was to fight for a spot in the rotation with Eric Garcia. Nothing is further from reality.
To this day he has already become a fundamental piece of the Catalan coach’s scheme, and it is that either forming the central pair with Araujo or with Koundé, he has shown that his presence on the left side of the culé defense is guaranteed.
Yesterday he returned to ownership after his cupbearer break in a match in which Barça needed to get the three points against Getafe to continue expanding and preserving their advantage with Real Madrid. He completed a great first half but was substituted at halftime.
The reason is very simple; Barça will play the Copa del Rey quarterfinals on Wednesday against one of the teams with the best form in the championship: Real Sociedad.
Andreas Christensen had suffered a knock during the first half, and the Reus coach believed that the best idea was to bring on Éric to preserve Andreas’s physical condition.
Except for surprise, we will see the Dane on the pitch of the Camp Nou on Wednesday to face Alexander Sorloth.
#Christensen #substituted #break #Barcelona #Getafe
Leave a Reply