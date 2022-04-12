Chivas and Rayados must have met on April 2 at the Akron Stadium for Matchday 12 of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022, however, the rojiblancos asked to postpone the match.
The decision of the Sacred Flock was made because the conditions of the field were not optimal, all because of the couple of concerts offered by the group Coldplayin addition to the activities that have had a women’s group and the Tapatio of the Expansion League.
For this reason, the commitment between both squads will take place this Wednesday, April 13 at 8:05 p.m., in Strengthwhich is why their match schedule will be very tight in April.
After this match, the Guadalajara must still visit Blue Cross Y NecaxaIn addition to honoring Xolos and Cougars; Finally, The gang will visit Cougars Y Pachucaapart you will receive in the BBVA Bancomer Stadium a Atlas Y Xolos.
Those led by Marcelo Michel Leano they are out of the repechage zone as they are on step 14 with 14 points; In the case of pupils of Victor Manuel Vucetichare sixth with 19 units, being now in the playoffs, but stalking direct pass positions to league.
