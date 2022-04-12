This is what the Akron looks like for the concert. That’s why Chivas vs Rayados was postponed. pic.twitter.com/50NnJNTIPt – David Medrano Felix (@medranoazteca) March 29, 2022

For this reason, the commitment between both squads will take place this Wednesday, April 13 at 8:05 p.m., in Strengthwhich is why their match schedule will be very tight in April.

This is what the Akron Stadium court looks like in its second game after the two Coldplay concerts. pic.twitter.com/EivPoFTVZK – Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) April 11, 2022

Those led by Marcelo Michel Leano they are out of the repechage zone as they are on step 14 with 14 points; In the case of pupils of Victor Manuel Vucetichare sixth with 19 units, being now in the playoffs, but stalking direct pass positions to league.

