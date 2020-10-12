The social networking site Twitter has been trending #BoycottTanishq against Tanishq Jewelery since Monday afternoon, through this trend, people are tweeting against Tanishq company, this trend has been thousands of tweets so far. It can be gauged from this that #BoycottTanishq is on the top trend on Twitter. You are thinking why this trend is happening on Twitter, so let us give you the reason for this.In fact, the famous jeweler company Tanishq Jeweler, which sold jewelery, released a new ad on Friday ie on October 9. In this ad video, a Hindu pregnant woman is shown having a baby shower ceremony in the Muslim family. The one who is wearing ‘Tanishq’ jewelery and the gown is getting ready for the Godbharai ceremony. Seeing this video, people got angry because, in this video ad of ‘Tanishq Jewelery’, the couple shown, are shown interfaith couple ie husband and wife of different religion. Just after the release of this new promotional video, people got angry.

What did the video show?

The woman shown in this ad video is wearing a traditional sari, bindi and ornaments, which conceives that she is a Hindu. Whereas, the other people shown in the family with him are all Muslims. An elderly woman has been shown with the woman, she has not even put a dot, which is supposed to make her a Muslim. Family members are taking Hindu women to the garden for surprise. There are Deepmala in the background and there is also a statue of Nataraja. Apart from this, an elder in the family is also seen busy in decorating.

Kapil Mishra and Kangana opposed

On the whole matter, Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra also supported tweeting ‘Tanishq’ by tweeting. Apart from this, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is always in the headlines due to her statements, has also made it embarrassing by opposing it.

People’s debate

On social media too, this ad has become a matter of debate and people are talking about it in many ways. Some are saying that it promotes ‘Love Jihad’, while some are anti-Hindu. Many people are raising the demand for Boycott to talk about not buying Tanishq’s jewelry. Tanishq is trending on Twitter and people are posting, commenting about this ad and also giving their reactions.