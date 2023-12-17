With 99.65 percent of the votes counted, Chileans rejected this Sunday by 55.76 percent the second proposal for a new Constitution that they voted on in fifteen months and they decided to maintain the current Magna Carta, inherited from the military dictatorship (1973-1990) and widely reformed into democracy.

The option of approving the new text, drafted by a Constitutional Council in which the right and the right with more radical ideas had a majority, obtained 44.24 percent of the votes.

With this result, The constitutional debate is closed at least during the presidency of Gabriel Boric (2022-2026)because the left-wing president has already said that he will not promote a third constituent process.

The conservative Independent Democratic Union (UDI) party, which campaigned in favor of the new proposal, was the first to come out this Sunday to recognize the results and its leader, Javier Macaya, said that Chileans “do not want constitutional changes nor refoundations”.

“Let's see if after two failed processes the need to reach agreements is consolidated in Chile because finally the first project (rejected) was from the left and the second from the right,” said, for his part, the president of Democracy. Cristiana, Alberto Undurraga, a movement that calls itself center.

This second attempt to have a Magna Carta to replace the one established in 1980 by the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990) began in September 2022, when In another plebiscite, a resounding majority rejected a project written by a convention with a leftist majority that proposed a profound change in the country's model..

This second consecutive failure of two constitutional texts in fifteen months represents an unprecedented event in the world.

Two failed attempts and two rejected texts: one too far to the left and the other too far to the right, an unprecedented fact in the history of world comparative constitutionalism.

Zovatto insists that “Now the country must focus on the serious and urgent problems that afflict people: low economic growth, the high cost of living, insecurity and crime, and migration.”.

This Sunday's result represents a defeat above all for the right-wing Republican Party, which had a fundamental weight in the drafting of the new text and aspired to become the hegemonic force of the Chilean right.

While both the traditional right and the right with more radical ideas defended that this new proposal took care of the problem of insecurity and put an end to the institutional uncertainty generated by the massive protests of 2019, the left assured that the text was “dogmatic.” ” and delved into the neoliberal model implemented during the military regime.

Among other articles, the proposed new regulatory framework limited the role of the State in the market economy and It could even give rise to reviewing the right to abortion on its three grounds (rape, non-viability of the fetus and risk to the mother).. In addition, it toughened the treatment of migrants with the expulsion “in the shortest possible time” of those who are in an irregular situation.

“Regardless of the result, we are going to continue working for the people's priorities,” said President Boric after casting his vote this Sunday, who has not been directly involved in this election, unlike what he did in last year's plebiscite.

Gabriel Boric voted this Sunday in the referendum.

After knowing the results of the plebiscite, the Chilean president recognized that “politics has remained indebted to the people of Chile” and that It was unable to draft a constitutional proposal of consensus, and asked the political forces to “respect us and meet again.”.

“The country became polarized, divided and, apart from this overwhelming result, the constituent process failed to channel the hopes of having a new Constitution written by everyone,” said the president, who confirmed again on national television that he will not promote a new constituent process.

The option to reject the constitutional proposal was imposed this Sunday in most of the country's 16 regions, especially in the capital, Valparaíso (center) and the northern Antofagasta.

“Thirty-three years after having recovered its democracy, the political forces of Chile have not managed to find the way to create a constitution, in democracy, that would be conceived by the majority of citizens, as the common home of all Chileans” , reflects Daniel Zovatto, political scientist and jurist.

Electoral fatigue

This Sunday's day was also marked by the high number of excuses presented for not voting. More than 340,000 people asked for an excuse not to vote this Sunday in the mandatory referenduma figure that triples those presented in the September 2022 plebiscite and which shows the fatigue of a sector of the population with respect to this process.

It is no small fact that this Sunday's election day was called in an atmosphere of uncertainty, high disinterest and electoral fatigue, as it is the fifth constitutional vote since 2020. And the vote also took place on the eve of Christmas, in the middle of Christmas shopping and with many Chileans beginning their summer vacations.

A man who supports the New Constitution participates in a demonstration during the closing of the campaign.

As reported by the police authorities in charge of processing this documentation, throughout the election day thousands of people lined up outside the police stations to formally excuse themselves and thus avoid the fines established for not participating in the process, to which 15 were summoned, 4 million Chilean citizens.

For now, The number of validated applications is triple those registered for the 2022 constitutional plebiscite, and they represent close to 2 percent of the electoral roll and almost quadruple compared to the elections held on May 7 to elect the constitutional councilors who have participated in the process of preparing the draft Magna Carta.

So, far from the effervescence of last year, this second process has been marked rather by apathy and electoral fatigue.

In an interview with this newspaper, Leandro Lima, an analyst at Control Risks, pointed out that “concern about a constitutional change has decreased with the pandemic and with the emergence of other issues that are more concrete for citizens. For example, Chile is experiencing an increase of crime in recent years. This has become relevant in the public debate. Inflation has also become another concern.”

The current constitutional process began with a lot of distrust on the part of the citizens, because the constitutional issue was losing strength.

Lima also mentions that “controversies that arose from the drafting of the first Magna Carta proposal helped to create a feeling of fatigue with the process in general. Now, there is a second rejection and what is common is that fatigue with the solutions that the political class offers to citizens”.

The academic from the Diego Portales University, Rodrigo Espinoza, agrees with this, and told the EFE agency that “the current constitutional process began with a lot of distrust on the part of the citizens, because the constitutional issue was losing strength.”

“They built a text of a more identity-based nature, a kind of government program thinking more about building a party identity instead of reaching a consensus proposal. This distancing and lack of agreements were perceived by the citizens,” Espinoza added. .

What's coming now?

Chile now begins a two-year process in which it will be pending the political contingency and a long electoral campaign with a view to the next presidential elections, at the end of 2025.

“In the immediate future, this closes the process, although we do not know much about what will happen in the future, both in the situation that may require a broad constitutional change and in the purpose of the left, which has never given up on having a new Constitution. “he pointed to EFE the researcher at the Institute for Society Studies (IES), Rodrigo Pérez de Arce.

Although almost the entire political spectrum, including the Boric Government itself, has insisted that any result implied an end to the constitutional discussion at least during this term, The rejection of the proposal, experts warn, “does not ratify the current Constitution”.

Supporters of “Against” the proposal for a New Constitution in Chile during the closing of the campaign.

The political scientist from the University of Concepción, Jeanne Simón, pointed out that “people voted against the proposal that was being put to a plebiscite, but not necessarily in favor of the current Constitution. That interpretation would be a mistake.” With these new conditions, Simón added, a discourse is accentuated that seeks to “move towards a more constructive policy, which overcomes the zero-sum logic where I win and you lose, promoting reforms in a new version.”

Now, although it does not have the strength in Congress to carry out its structural reforms in the first instance, The Government does achieve a “new air”, according to Pérez de Arce, although “the triumph of rejection cannot be attributed to its electoral success” but is a “vote of boredom”.

“The truth is that it was not seen that a new Constitution proposal was the master key for the issues that are now at the forefront of the agenda such as everything that is security, economy, drug trafficking, organized crime, health, education, pensions” , pointed out, for his part, Espinoza. “So the truth is that this is also a call from citizens to the political class to focus on the most contingent discussions,” she stressed.

