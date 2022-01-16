The eighth of the Copa del Rey between Betis and Sevilla were being a real show for the spectator. Rhythm, great goals, rivalry… Until in the 38th minute everything was ruined. A brainless man threw a PVC bar from the stands and hit Joan Jordán in the head. So far so good, the footballer was able to get up without any problem, he even made gestures of ”what a face you have”, but when he got to the bench and joined Lopetegui, everything changed.
Sevilla was interested in the game not being played, Betis was playing much better and had just equalized with an Olympic goal from Fekir, one of those you don’t see every day. The game was suspended and Tello, very hurt by Sevilla’s attitude, spoke on his social networks:
It is unheard of that today there are people who enter soccer fields with these objects and ruin such a beautiful match for the spectator, but we must also emphasize the embarrassing attitude of Sevilla and Joan Jordán who did not want to continue playing.
The game plans to resume this Sunday at 4:00 p.m. Spanish time behind closed doors. The last minutes of the first part will be played and the second part will continue as normal. In addition to Joan Jordan, who will not be De Burgos Bengoetxea as The RFEF asked FIFA for permission for the referee to join a seminar for international referees in Qatar this Sunday. The judge plans that the stadium be closed in the future.
