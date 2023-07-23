Everything was ready for the debut of FC Barcelona in the 2023-2024 season: Xavi’s team was going to debut this Saturday, July 22, against Juventus in Turin in their first game of the tour in the United States, but it had to be suspended for health reasons. What has happened? Below we tell you all the details.
Why was the friendly between Barcelona-Juventus suspended?
Due to an intestinal virus that affects the members of the Barça squad and prevents them from being able to play.
Where was the friendly between Barcelona-Juventus going to be played?
The match was to take place in Santa Clara (California), United States.
What was the official statement from FC Barcelona?
“FC Barcelona informs that the match against Juventus FC, scheduled for today, July 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Levi’s Stadium corresponding to the Soccer Champions Tour, has been suspended. An important part of the Barcelona squad is affected by viral gastroenteritis”, has been the statement with which Barça has made the setback official.
Who are some of those affected by the virus?
According to Sport, Balde, Eric García, Koundé and the last to arrive, Oriol Romeu, would be among the affected playerswhich would be, at least, 15.
When will Barcelona play its first friendly?
With this cancellation, FCB will have its premiere next Wednesday July 26, in Los Angeles, when Arsenal will be measured by Mikel Arteta at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
How will Barcelona’s agenda continue?
Then they will go to Dallas: there the first Classic of the season against Real Madrid, on Saturday 29. After that meeting, Las Vegas will wait for “Culé”, with AC Milan as their rival on Tuesday 1 August. The next day, the return to Spain will be undertaken.
