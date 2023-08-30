This summer, the market for América has been a nightmare, the team from the country’s capital, in effect, signed Julián Quiñones and Kevin Álvarez, two of the best soccer players in the MX League in the past, but at the time of probing international markets, the board of directors of Santiago Baños has grown tired of failing. For this reason, to this day André Jardine still does not have the defender he asked for the day he signed his contract as the club’s manager.
This is a matter of attracting attention and the reality is that it does not go through money issues, since America has the financial potential to move comfortably and invest. The matter goes through an alleged veto that the Coapa team has within the market in the south of the continent, who according to Saúl Treviño Najera, is real and materialized from the day the eagles board closed the dismissal of Miguel Herrera.
The relationship between both parties ended very badly, and Herrera’s agent, one of the most powerful on the continent, Greg Taylor, retaliated against the club from the country’s capital, taking charge of pulling his strings in different promotion agencies in South America. to close the doors to simple signings for the Coapa nest box. That is why signings like Santiago Solari failed, or why the people of the club have had to move only in the local market, in Europe or in Brazil, since markets that were previously simple like Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia and others They have America on the blacklist.
