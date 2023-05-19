Why was Álex Saab’s wife given a diplomatic passport?

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Camila Fabbri, wife of Álex Saab, asked that he be released.
EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez
Camila Fabbri, wife of Álex Saab, asked that he be released.
Saab is imprisoned in the United States and his defense demands his immediate release.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Government of Nicolás Maduro granted Camila Fabri de Saab, wife of the Colombian-Venezuelan Álex Saab, imprisoned in the United States, a diplomatic passport despite the fact that the woman does not have Venezuelan citizenship.
As Saab’s wife, this benefit corresponds to her according to the Vienna Convention, however, Fabri is not Venezuelan, so the debate has been opened as to the legality or not of the process.
