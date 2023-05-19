Friday, May 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Why was Álex Saab’s wife given a diplomatic passport?

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 19, 2023
in World
0
Why was Álex Saab’s wife given a diplomatic passport?


close

Camila Fabbri

Camila Fabbri, wife of Ãlex Saab, asked that he be released.

Photo:

EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

Camila Fabbri, wife of Álex Saab, asked that he be released.

Saab is imprisoned in the United States and his defense demands his immediate release.

The Government of Nicolás Maduro granted Camila Fabri de Saab, wife of the Colombian-Venezuelan Álex Saab, imprisoned in the United States, a diplomatic passport despite the fact that the woman does not have Venezuelan citizenship.

As Saab’s wife, this benefit corresponds to her according to the Vienna Convention, however, Fabri is not Venezuelan, so the debate has been opened as to the legality or not of the process.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Álex #Saabs #wife #diplomatic #passport

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result